Major upgrades planned at Santa Fe soccer complex

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Soccer players in Santa Fe will soon have some fresh new grass to practice their skills on. A joint effort between the city, state and county will upgrade facilities at the Municipal Recreation and Sports Complex.

Renovations will take place in two phases. The first will fix up five existing fields, create better vehicle access, and add lighting. The second phase will see the installation of four new turf fields by 2022.

So far, officials have budgeted just under $2 million of the $7 million needed for the project.