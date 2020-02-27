Major road construction to start next month in Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Road work is generally an unwelcome sight and for people driving through Taos, upcoming work along Highway 68 is expected to cause a traffic nightmare.

The New Mexico State Department of Transportation plans to start a $22 million overhaul of a two-mile stretch of the highway through the town that will include repaving and widening the road and upgrading traffic lights.

Business owners in town, who rely on visitors, said the work is long overdue but know it will hurt their bottom line.

“It’s going to affect all the businesses on this road, they’re taking up some of the property, so it’s going to affect parking, customer’s ability to get into the businesses here so I think we’re all pretty nervous,” said Ann Romero.

The NMDOT plans on starting the project next month through mid-November when they will stop for the winter and resume work next spring.