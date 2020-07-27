Maintenance work to cause planned power outage in southeast New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a planned power outage later this week in southeastern New Mexico. The Tri-State Generation and Transmission will be performing maintenance to the Carrizo substation on Wednesday night. It will cause a power outage in places like Carrizozo, Lincoln, and Ruidoso Downs starting at 11 p.m. Power should be back up by 1 a.m.

