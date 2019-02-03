Maintenance closes Roswell railroad crossings Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) - Roswell drivers should expect to see closures in the coming weeks at railroad crossings.

"We've been repairing track, that includes rail in some sections ties in others, re-doing crossings," said BNSP spokesman Joe Sloan.

BNSF has started track maintenance in the downtown area between Second and Fifth Street. When they finish up there, they'll move south toward Walnut, Bland, and McGaffey.

The city says the work will continue Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the maintenance is complete.