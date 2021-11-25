MainStreet Roswell uses Christmas classic to inspire local shopping

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – “MainStreet Roswell” is preparing for Small Business Saturday through transformation of shops into a take on Dr. Suess’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Last year was an off year for downtown Roswell.

“Last year’s theme was Christmas in general. Of course, we were right in the middle of the pandemic, just doing a lot of Christmas light,” said Dene Van Winkle, owner of “Imagine That! Scrapbooks And Gifts.”

They still tried to make MainStreet festive but in terms of shoppers, it was slow.

This year, shop owners on the main road wanted to come together and create their own take on a Christmas classic. “A lot of the businesses have decorated for the theme of Whoville,” said Van Winkle.

She turned her shop into Grinch-topia inside and out, featuring iconic scenes from the book and movie like the upside-down tree. “I absolutely love the Grinch. I love the story where his heart grew three sizes and I think a lot of us have the tendency to forget what Christmas is really about.”

The coordinated decorations are to spread holiday cheer, but Van Winkle also hopes they attract shoppers. “MainStreet Roswell are encouraging shoppers to shop small business this Saturday.”

Van Winkle says many businesses rely on their revenues from this time of year, and since all non-essential retail stores were shut down last Thanksgiving due to a ‘two-week reset,’ “We actually did in store videos for the shoppers since we were shut down,” she says.

She’s hoping for a big show of support on this Small Business Saturday and holiday shopping season. “Count your blessings, be thankful for what you have and never forget what the meaning of the holiday season truly is,” Van Winkle says.

Main street is already looking very festive and shops are encouraged to have their decorations up by this weekend – Small Business Saturday.

The city of Roswell will be setting up the city’s Christmas tree this weekend. They’re also showing “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on the courthouse lawn.