MADD holds underaged drinking event for National Alcohol Awareness Month

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - Summer is just around the corner and unlike last year, parents will have some options when it comes to getting their kids out of the house. This summer, all of Bernalillo County's community centers will not only have activities for kids but job opportunities for teenagers.

Before COVID, the county tells News 13 about 1,000 kids typically enrolled in their summer day camps, participating in activities like basketball, arts and crafts, and baseball. Since Bernalillo County is in the yellow phase right now, officials say they are only planning enough slots for about a third of the usual crowd. The county says they are excited to be able to offer something for the kids this summer and says if they make it to the green phase, they will make more slots available.