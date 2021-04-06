MADD holds underaged drinking event for National Alcohol Awareness Month

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – April is National Alcohol Awareness Month, so Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are capping that off on April 21 with PowerTalk 21. Volunteer Resource Coordinator Roberto Rivas discusses the upcoming underage drinking event and the volunteer recruitment they will be doing.
MADD will be hosting an open forum Youth Advisory Board meeting on April 21 at 5 pm, going over topics related to teens from school to mental health and beyond. The event will be on their Facebook page, where they’ll be posting one underage drinking-related fun fact post every day for 21 days. They will include a lot of info on their upcoming Volunteer Program facilitator opportunities to help facilitate presentations.