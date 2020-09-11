MADD challenging local celebrities, officials to virtual 5K

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving New Mexico is challenging state leaders and local celebrities to Walk Like MADD. Normally, MADD hosts a 5K to raise awareness about the dangers of DWI.

This year, they’ll be going virtual, while also trying to get more people involved. They’re challenging state officials, Holly Holm, Chevel Shepherd, and others to participate.

“I would like to challenge our Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson to join the hundreds of families who are walking virtual this year to raise awareness, end drunk driving, and remember those who have been impacted,” said MADD Program Director Lindsey Valdez. The virtual walk is scheduled for October 17.