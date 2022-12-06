NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe nonprofit received a $5 million donation from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation will go towards Con Alma Health Foundation to help health equity.

“Con Alma is the only foundation in New Mexico focused solely on health. We are honored and well-equipped to direct these resources and maximize impact, particularly among communities most in need,” said Denise Herrera, PhD, Con Alma’s Executive Director in a news release.

Over the last seven months, MacKenzie Scott has donated nearly $2 billion to 343 organizations that support underserved communities.