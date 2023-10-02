NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico oilman, Mack Chase, has died. He was the founder of Mack Energy in Artesia.

House Republicans from southeast New Mexico stated, in part, “The community will no doubt feel the loss of Mack, who championed our communities and oil and gas industry in New Mexico.”

Chase’s grandson said, in part, “The world knew him for his generosity and the heart he had for his community. I knew him as my grandad who not only taught me by example to work hard but also that some risks are worth taking. He was the hardest working man I’ve ever known.”

Chase was 92.