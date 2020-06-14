Lujan Grisham remains on shortlist of Biden VP candidates

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor MIchelle Lujan Grisham remains on Joe Biden’s shortlist for Vice President. According to the Associated Press, she’s one of six people being considered as Biden’s running mate.

The others include Senator Kamala Harris, former National Security Adviser Susan Rise, Representative Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor keisha Lance Bottoms, and Senator Elizabeth Warren. The AP says the search has entered a second round of vetting.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss