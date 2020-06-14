Lujan Grisham remains on shortlist of Biden VP candidates

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor MIchelle Lujan Grisham remains on Joe Biden’s shortlist for Vice President. According to the Associated Press, she’s one of six people being considered as Biden’s running mate.
The others include Senator Kamala Harris, former National Security Adviser Susan Rise, Representative Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor keisha Lance Bottoms, and Senator Elizabeth Warren. The AP says the search has entered a second round of vetting.
