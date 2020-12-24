Lt. Governor speaks out after man charged with murder released from jail

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of Daniel Murillo was devastated after the man who is accused of fatally shooting their son was let out of jail before trial. But, they say they’re feeling hopeful now that Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales is speaking out asking the Grant County District Attorney’s Office to work with the Attorney General on the case.

Still, the family of Daniel Murillo, who would’ve turned 23 on December 2, is mourning. “One of his passions was to go hunting. He loved skateboarding. Baseball. He loved to play baseball,” Alan Murillo, Daniel’s father, said. “He’d give you the shirt off his back if he had it. It’s just the kind of kid he was.”

According to court documents, on November 18, off of Broken Arrow Drive in Silver City, Cody McDonald and Murillo’s girlfriend, who has a six year-old-son with McDonald, got into an argument about child support. The argument turned physical and Murillo intervened. That’s when Mcdonald allegedly shot Murillo in the head in front of the child. Murillo was airlifted to El Paso where he later died. “Everything was just…I felt like everything, like my soul left my body,” Anjuli Vega, Murillo’s aunt, said.

Online records show the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to keep McDonald behind bars until trial arguing he was a danger to the community and to Murillo’s girlfriend. On December 16, Judge Jarod Hofacket denied the motion. Online records of the hearing show Judge Hofacket said there was ‘plenty’ of evidence to support the state’s motion but that he understands the defendant has rights too. The order denying the motion reads, “The Court finds the State did not prove by clear and convincing evidence that there are no conditions of release that would ensure the safety of the community. Ergo, the State’s Petition for Pretrial Detention is DENIED.”

McDonald was released on house arrest and ordered to not have any contact with Murillo’s girlfriend or their son. He was also released on an unsecured bond of $25,000 which Murillo’s family calls ‘a slap in the face.’ “I was shocked and taken back. And appalled and disgusted because he could’ve set a bond,” Vega said.

“Now he gets to be home for Christmas and my nephew’s over there in the cemetery. That’s not right in any way,” Dadan Valencio, Murillo’s uncle said. Now, Lt. Gov. Morales is asking the District Attorney’s Office to work with the Attorney General on prosecuting McDonald.

“It was stunning information to have the nature of what the charges were and to have that be taken. The approach that was done to have an unsecured bond was something that was extremely unusual,” Lt. Governor Morales said. “I don’t have any concerns with the process that the District Attorney’s Office and the chief person who was working on that on what they took. I have concerns on the decision that was made…I just wanted to make sure that we could have all options available to ensure justice is done and carried forward.”

It’s a move Murillo’s family supports. Vega works at the Grant County District Attorney’s Office and said she doesn’t want anyone thinking there is a conflict of interest. But, it’s also just tough to go to work these days. “For me, the attorney general taking it is just like a weight off my shoulders. It’s hard for me to go to work. I just kind of like relive this over and over,” she said.

Even more so, the family said they just want justice for Daniel. “I just want justice for my son and I want it done properly,” his dad said. “And the way it’s already started. It’s already off to a fishy start. Someway, somehow it needs to be corrected before it gets out of hand.”

In addition to murder, McDonald is being charged with battery and tampering with evidence after he allegedly tried to hide the gun. He is wanted for other offenses but has no violent convictions in the past.

The District Attorney’s Office declined to comment for this story. But, the incoming Grant County District Attorney Michael Renteria said he is considering working with the Attorney General’s Office on this case. He said he was ‘shocked’ when he heard McDonald wasn’t going to remain in jail until trial and that the decision is not a reflection on the performance of the District Attorney’s Office. He said working with the Attorney General’s office may provide more resources to prosecute McDonald.

