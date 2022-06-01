NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lowrider culture is on display in Washington D.C. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is featuring a 1969 Ford LTD, knows as “Dave’s Dream.”

The car is named after David Jaramillo from Chimayo, who started working on the car in the 1970’s. After Jaramillo died, his family and local artists finished the project in accordance with his vision, turning it into a prize-winning lowrider.

The display leads into an exhibit opening mid-June, called “Presente! A Latino History of the United States.” The exhibit uncovers forgotten stories and connects visitors to Latino culture and informs how the culture helped shape U.S. history and culture.