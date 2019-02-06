Lowe's looks to hire over 340 Albuquerque associates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - On their second annual National Hiring Day, home improvement retailer Lowe's has announced they are looking to hire 50,000 employees nationwide.

To prepare for the upcoming busy spring season, Lowe's is seeking about 340 part-time, full-time and seasonal employees for a variety of positions including cashiers, stockers, sales specialists, department supervisors, and customer service associates.

National Hiring Day is Wednesday, February 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Albuquerque Lowe's locations.

Candidates will have the chance to meet hiring managers and speak with associates.

Click here for more information.