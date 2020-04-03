Lovington volunteers make masks for hospital

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – With mask shortages all over the country, people are taking it upon themselves to start making their own. One group in New Mexico has come together to make sure those who need them most will have them.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Samantha Howell. From students to community members, a group in Lovington has come together to make masks for their local hospital after they got word that it was running low.

“They are running short of masks for their patients and um had a doctor there that came up with the idea, maybe we could use the surgical drapes,” said Francis Shaw.

Francis Shaw made a prototype and had it tested to see if it would work. They say the masks tested out better than the ones normally handed out. That’s when Francis quickly got a group together from her church to start sewing the masks. They then ran out of materials. Francis took to Facebook for help. Then the small group quickly grew with volunteers wanting to join in.

“So we just put the word out there on Facebook that we’re needing elastic, and were making masks, and we have probably had 100, 120 people reach out to us wanting to help,” said Francis.

So where to get material? The Nor-Lea Hospital in Lovington provided the surgical drapes to be made into masks. When the masks are completed they are given directly back to the hospital. Those masks will be given to patients and also used at the drive up testing sites in Lea County.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources