Lovington school proposes stadium be renamed after Brian Urlacher

New Mexico

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)- A southeast New Mexico school district is looking at renaming its football stadium after Brian Urlacher. Athletic Director Coordinator Robert Arreola at Lovington Municipal Schools proposed the change this week.

It would change Wildcat Stadium to Brian Urlacher Stadium, honoring the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Urlacher graduated from Lovington High School back in 1996, played for the University of New Mexico and then starred in 13 seasons for the Chicago Bears.

School board members asked for potential costs before making a decision.

