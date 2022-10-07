NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police say the Lovington school bus involved in a crash failed to yield. Fortunately, there were no major injuries.

“I personally made contact with the parents, and like I said, thank God we were able to walk out of the hospital last night,” said Pamela Quinones, superintendent of the Lovington school district.

The bus was carrying 36 varsity and JV soccer players from Lovington High School to play against Artesia. The bus collided with a semi outside Artesia.

State police now say the school bus failed to yield as the driver tried to make a left turn.

Four students were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released. Both drivers involved were also to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.