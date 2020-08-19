Lovington principal charged in fraud case

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico principal is charged in a fraud case from his previous job. Lovington sixth-grade academy principal Steve Barron was indicted last month in connection with an investigation into spending at Dora schools where he was a superintendent.
The Attorney General’s Office says Barron and two others were involved in a scheme with a cleaning company. The principal is charged with making or permitting false public vouchers. If convicted, he could spend up to 18 months in jail.
Related Coverage
- 3 indicted after investigation into Dora High School
- Following audit, school board considers buying out superintendent