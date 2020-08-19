Lovington principal charged in fraud case

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico principal is charged in a fraud case from his previous job. Lovington sixth-grade academy principal Steve Barron was indicted last month in connection with an investigation into spending at Dora schools where he was a superintendent.

The Attorney General’s Office says Barron and two others were involved in a scheme with a cleaning company. The principal is charged with making or permitting false public vouchers. If convicted, he could spend up to 18 months in jail.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss