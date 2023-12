LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lovington Police Department is asking the public to help identify a driver who hit a pedestrian Monday night.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. on 9th Street, near Avenues M and N. The vehicle involved was described as a dark-colored SUV that should have damage to the front end and or the front passenger side.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Dale at 575-552-5294 or send the police department a message through Facebook.