LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Lovington is working to bring new life to its downtown. Lovington is one step closer to having it’s first micro-distillery all thanks to grant money from the USDA.

The hope is the new distillery will not only make it a place for locals to spend their time, but also draw in visitors all while generating money for the state.

The project ‘Afterhours on Main’ is years in the making now. “We are finally able to proceed with our micro-distillery initiative; and it is $40,000 to one entrepreneur who is interested in either opening a tasting room or a full-fledged micro-distillery,” said Mara Salcido, executive director at Lovington Mainstreet.

Delayed by the pandemic, Lovington Mainstreet is finally hearing proposals from two people who applied for the grant. Once a decision is made they will help with all of the permitting and a piece of construction costs. The goal is for this project to work hand in hand with the micro-brewery, Drylands, that is already open in the area.

They hope with more options on mainstreet, the town can keep more money in the area. “After 5 o’clock the town goes completely dormant. The majority of the people go to Lubbock or Midland so our money is definitely leaving to Texas,” said Salcido.

They hope to have an idea finalized by the end of this year. Once open this will be the first micro-distillery in Lea County.