Lovington man arrested for bomb threat at Nor-Lea Hospital

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) –  A Lovington man is facing federal charges for a bomb threat at a local hospital. Last week, the FBI took 40-year-old Bill Granger into custody after they say a marketing manager at Nor-Lea Hospital got the threat by email three weeks ago.

Police searched the building but did not find a bomb. If convicted he faces up to five years in prison. The FBI says Granger had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Roswell on August 11 with a preliminary hearing set for August 17 in U.S. District Court in Las Cruces.

