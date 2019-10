LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night lights are shining bright in honor of a Lovington Hall-of-Famer.

Lovington High School will be holding a special celebration this Friday. Officials are dedicating their field to local legend and Lovington graduate, Brian Urlacher. They will also be honoring those who serve in our military.

Lovington is taking on Goddard High. Kick-off is Friday night at 7 p.m.