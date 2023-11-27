NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The parent company of the Lovelace Health System, which has six hospitals and more than one dozen medical centers in New Mexico, was hit with a ransomware attack Thursday morning.

Ardent Health Services said it took its network offline and suspended all user access to its information technology applications, including corporate servers, Epic software, internet and clinical programs. MyChart and On-Demand Video Visits are also temporarily unavailable.

Ardent Health Services also implemented additional information technology security protocols and is working with specialist cybersecurity partners to restore its information technology operations and capabilities as quickly as possible.

A spokesperson for Lovelace Health System told KRQE News 13 that they have asked local EMS to divert patients in need of emergency care to other area facilities and some non-urgent elective surgeries are being rescheduled as we work to bring our systems back online.

Ardent Health Services, in total, owns and operates 30 hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and employs more than 1,300 individuals in six states. At this time, the company said it cannot confirm the extent of any patient health or financial data that has been compromised.

The company does not have a timeline for restoring full access as of Monday morning.