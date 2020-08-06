Loved ones remembering the life of J.B. White

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial for the late Santa Fe High School basketball star J.B. White is underway Wednesday night. Family, friends and teammates are joining together at the Light at Mission Viejo Church in Santa Fe remembering the life of the 18-year-old.

Deputies say White was shot and killed at a house party north of Tesuque early Saturday morning. According to witnesses, a fight broke out before 16-year-old Estevan Montoya opened fire then took off. Montoya is now charged with murder and the District Attorney is pushing to have him tried as an adult. News 13 will bring you more on this service in later newscasts.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss