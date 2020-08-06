Loved ones remembering the life of J.B. White

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial for the late Santa Fe High School basketball star J.B. White is underway Wednesday night. Family, friends and teammates are joining together at the Light at Mission Viejo Church in Santa Fe remembering the life of the 18-year-old.

Deputies say White was shot and killed at a house party north of Tesuque early Saturday morning. According to witnesses, a fight broke out before 16-year-old Estevan Montoya opened fire then took off. Montoya is now charged with murder and the District Attorney is pushing to have him tried as an adult. News 13 will bring you more on this service in later newscasts.

