NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council along with other agencies rescued a lost and stranded hiker in the Sandia’s Saturday night.

Rescue personnel had to wear snowshoes and use ski’s to get to the stranded hiker. The rescue council says they were able to use the Sandia Peak Tramway to get to the top of the mountain to locate the hiker. Rescuers had to race against high winds, which were threatening to shut down the tram. The hiker was eventually found by rescuers and was they were able to get the hiker to safety shortly before midnight.