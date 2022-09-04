NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a staple in Los Ranchos for 30 years with a unique way of making sure students have a chance to get life skills while getting paid. Fifty vendors at the Los Ranchos Growers Market offered a wide variety of local foods, meat, and more.

There was also live music and a place for people to check out local artists and their work. The market is run by volunteers but they make sure local students have a way to join in the event. “We are all volunteers that run the market and the only people we pay our students. They are our student interns,” says vendor and volunteer Sue Brawley. “It has helped them get jobs after they are no longer a student intern.”

The market will wrap up on November 12 before beginning their Winter Market later this year.