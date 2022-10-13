LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The village council in Los Lunas is set to take up a controversial water proposal once again. Niagara Bottling, which opened a plant there in 2017, wants to expand its plant and increase its water use. Right now, they are allotted 285 acre-feet of water and are asking to increase that to 700 acre-feet.

Residents have fought the proposal, citing concerns about water conservation and the impact on the city’s water and wastewater system. City councilors say the company has now secured additional water rights which will give them access to more water. The issue will be taken up on October 20.