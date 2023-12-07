LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The expansion of a water bottling plant in Los Lunas is still up in the air after representatives from Niagara Bottling defended their request to triple their use of Los Lunas city water. “The overwhelming majority of residents in Los Lunas, Valencia County, throughout New Mexico, are buying purified water at record rates,” said a company representative.

The company told village councilors Thursday night that its expansion will bring economic development to Los Lunas and create new career opportunities for its workers.

Residents against the expansion argued the water in the aquifer belongs to the people who live in the region. “Everybody seems to forget we’re in the desert. Still in the midst of a 1200-year-old drought. To me, this is the absolutely worst place to bottle water,” said one person at the meeting.

Councilors voted to postpone the discussion until they can learn more about the effects of depleting the aquifer.