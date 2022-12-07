LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lighting up the roadway can be important for those who have a hard time driving at night. Crews will soon begin repairing streetlights in Los Lunas.
The work will focus on the lights on the northbound and southbound off-ramps at the I-25 and Highway 6 interchange.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Trial delayed for New Mexico woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster
- Albuquerque: City’s plan would convert old Albuquerque hotels into affordable housing
- Crime: Man killed, Gallup police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting
- Top Story: Truth or Consequences mayor, husband investigated for animal cruelty
Crews will be out next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers are urged to use caution.
If you have a streetlight issue you’d like to report, visit the city’s website or PNM’s website.