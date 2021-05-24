Los Lunas spending millions on parks and recreation improvements

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico village is making a multi-million dollar investment into their Parks and Recreation Department. That means a lot of changes are on the way to a popular community center, sports complex, and even the bosque.

Los Lunas Parks and Rec Director, Jason Duran, says the programs at the Daniel Fernandez Community Center are expanding. So they need more space to keep up with the more than 300 kids that sign up for the center’s programs.

“The more people get out the better I think summer programs and programs, in general, are great for kids,” says Los Lunas resident Felipe Rivera.

Duran says the community center expansion has been a decade in the making. Along with adding another gym, there are plans to expand the weight room, create an art space, computer space, and extra rooms for other activities. “We want the kids to be active, we want them to be well rounded,” Duran says.

The Los Lunas Sports Complex is also getting a makeover and will have the first artificial turf in Los Lunas for soccer and football. Duran says those upgrades will benefit the village’s economy. “Every time you go to a game, your kids are a part of those things, you go out to eat or you go to Walmart or you go to the gas station you know and you spend money locally,” Duran says.

To get more people outside, there are also plans for a deck and river walk along the bosque. “Giving you places where you don’t have to drive to Albuquerque you can do it in your own community,” Duran says.

Residents say these are important upgrades that they can’t wait to enjoy. “It’s more like a city now and not a village, there’s a lot of people moving here and to update, to get into current times would be really good,” Rivera says.

The community center upgrades will cost about $5.5 million and are set to start in September or October. The new fields will be complete in December and will cost just over $2 million. The deck and river walk are still in the planning stages.