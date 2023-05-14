LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A sinkhole has caused a bridge closure in Los Lunas. It’s on Main Street.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, crews came out to the scene to assess the area. Because it was night, they decided to close the bridge. It remained closed all night and into Sunday.

“There’s culverts nearby that undermined the roadway, and for that reason, it caused some areas to erode, and that’s when we started to realize that we had to get traffic off of this roadway,” said New Mexico Department of Transportation District 3 Spokesperson Kimberly Gallegos.

She stated water levels are high, and the culverts are being affected by that.

Crews are digging under the bridge to see the extent of the damage. If it hasn’t reached the center line of the road, they can open the eastbound side of the road to direct two-way traffic through the area. For now, the road remains closed.

Buildings near Cactus Road and Riverside RV Park might experience low water or no water while authorities address the sinkhole, the city said.

NMDOT said their main goal is to keep the area safe for drivers and pedestrians. To see a map of New Mexico’s roads and closures, click here.