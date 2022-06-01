LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations will start soon at a popular community center in Los Lunas. The Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center is nearly doubling in size. Along with adding another gym, there are plans to expand the weight room and additional rooms for other activities.

During construction, the park, basketball court, and splash pad will remain open but the Parks and Rec department is asking visitors to mind the construction space. Construction is also expected to start soon on the baseball field at Daniel Fernandez. The new, all-turn field will be used for baseball, softball, and flag football.