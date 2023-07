LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The village of Los Lunas is one step closer to completing its bridge project. The village has been working to build a new interchange on I-25 to improve traffic flow. They announced earlier this month that they have secured the remaining $45 million needed to begin phase one of the project.

With funding now secured, the village’s next step is getting the right of way secured and purchased by the end of the year. They are hoping to start construction by September 2024.