Los Lunas Public Library purchase eBook platforms with GO Bond funds

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Public Library announced Monday that they have purchased two eBook platforms in an effort to provide access to reading materials for youth and teens during the pandemic. According to a news release, the library purchased access to Tumble Book Library and Teen Book Cloud utilizing New Mexico General Obligation Bond funds.

According to the same news release, the two platforms are:

Tumble Book Library ; an online database of over 1,100 titles for grades K – 6, and includes unique animated, talking picture books, Graphic Novels, read-along chapter books, National Geographic videos, non-fiction books, and playlists, as well as books in Spanish and French.

Teen Book Cloud; an online database of eBooks and educator resources perfect for middle school and high school students. The database offers a robust selection of Graphic Novels, Enhanced Novels, eBooks, classic literature, National Geographic videos, educator resources, and audiobooks.

According to the news release, GO Bond funds are voted upon by New Mexico voters every two years to help support public, school, academic, and tribal libraries in the state in providing services to the public. The village of Los Lunas says for more information on accessing any of the databases, call 505-839-3850.