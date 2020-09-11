Los Lunas Police to hand out school supplies, backpacks

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department will be giving away backpacks and school supplies on Saturday, September 12, 2020. The event will take place as a curbside pickup starting at 8 a.m. and will run through 10 a.m. at Daniel Fernandez Park.

The supplies in the backpacks will include a notebook, folder, pencils, markers, crayons, and glue sticks. The event is for all Valencia County residents and the child must be present to receive the supplies.

