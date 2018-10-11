Los Lunas Police searching for man who fled from recovery center

Police want you to call them if you have seen a man who walked away from a halfway house in Los Lunas. 

Police say 36-year-old Martin Costello left the New Mexico Men’s Recovery Academy on Thursday.

Martin Costello was last seen in the area of Emilio Lopez Road near Los Lunas High School. 

Los Lunas High and Katherine Gallegos Elementary were locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution, but students have since been dismissed, according to school officials. 

Costello is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black denim pants and a long sleeve black t-shirt. 

Police say Costello is on parole for kidnapping and assault. 

Anyone with information is urged to call 911. 

