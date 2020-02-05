Los Lunas Police search for missing teen

Live Now
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old who left school on Thursday, January 30, 2020. LLPD reports Rhiannon Chavrillo of Los Lunas has black hair and brown eyes.

She is five-feet, eight-inches tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds. Police do not have a clothing description.

The Los Lunas Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact LLPD by phone immediately at 505-865-9130 or to submit a tip through the department’s STOPit mobile app. Access code for the app is “loslunaspd”.

