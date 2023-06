LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is looking for three suspects they say shoplifted from Walmart. Police say the shoplifting happened around 8:30 Tuesday night.

Courtesy: Los Lunas Police Department

According to police, a female suspect beat a Walmart employee while trying to flee. Walmart employees were able to recover the stolen items while the suspects fled. They were last seen leaving the scene in a white Toyota sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.