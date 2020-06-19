Los Lunas Police looking for information leading to burglary

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas Police are looking for a burglar who was caught on camera. Surveillance video from Tuesday night shows a man pull up in a sedan and walk into the victim’s house. Police say he also went through the victim’s car. He appears to be in no hurry as he returns to his car with stolen items.

If you know who he is, call the Los Lunas Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 505-839-3855. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the LLPD’s “STOPit” mobile app and enter access code: loslunaspd.

