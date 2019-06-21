Los Lunas police cracking down on traffic violators

LOS LUNA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Village of Los Lunas is cracking down on traffic violators. In the month of May, more than 1,100 traffic stops were made.

That number is up from 851 in April and nearly triple from April 2018. The increased stops are part of a new push by the Los Lunas Police Department to find drivers who shouldn’t be on the road, some of them wanted for other crimes.

The department recently brought more officers onboard and expected their traffic numbers to increase.

Related Coverage: