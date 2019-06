Los Lunas police are trying to track down a carjacker who preyed on a Walmart shopper.

Video shows the suspect being dropped off by a white Ford pickup last week around 1:30 a.m. He then hangs out outside for a while before walking up to the victim.

Police say while the victim was unharmed, the suspect did point a gun at him before taking off in his car. If you have any information, call Los Lunas police.