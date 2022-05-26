LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A beehive outside a Los Lunas hotel has been relocated to a local beekeeper. The Los Lunas open space division says they were called in to remove the hive from the Western Skies Inn and Suites after the owner asked for help.

The open space division has experience handling bees as they currently care for six bee hives. They say if you come across a swarm you can call The Village of Los Lunas front desk or message their Facebook page for removal.