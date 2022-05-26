LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A beehive outside a Los Lunas hotel has been relocated to a local beekeeper. The Los Lunas open space division says they were called in to remove the hive from the Western Skies Inn and Suites after the owner asked for help.
Story continues below
- Crime: Police seek to ID man in Mickey Mouse shirt after shots fired at Top Golf
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque Fire Rescue battling bosque fire near Coors and Montano
- New Mexico: Delinquent property tax auctions scheduled in seven counties
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 25 de Mayo 2022
The open space division has experience handling bees as they currently care for six bee hives. They say if you come across a swarm you can call The Village of Los Lunas front desk or message their Facebook page for removal.