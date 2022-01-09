Los Lunas officer’s drug identifying record awarded

New Mexico News

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas Police officer is receiving statewide recognition for helping keep drug-impaired drivers off the streets. Officer Raymond Torres has been named New Mexico’s drug recognition expert for 2021.

Torres accounted for 7% of the state’s total enforcement evaluations this past year, as well as had a 100% accuracy rate in determining the category of drug a driver was under.

