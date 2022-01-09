Los Lunas officer’s drug identifying record awarded

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With an increase of COVID cases and the quick spread of the Omicron variant, the University of New Mexico is practicing new COVID protocols at The Pit. Saturday was the first men's Lobos basketball game with these rules in effect. As UNM men's basketball team took on Utah State, fans needed to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at The Pit. One fan at the game says he believes these are precautions needed to keep people safe.

“It's rampant everywhere and you know we've got to nip it in the bud, so I think what UNM doing what they're doing is the right thing. Maybe a little inconvenient for people but hey, that's a price you gotta pay,” says Waldo Gutierrez.