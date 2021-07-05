Los Lunas museum hosting ‘New Mexico’s Navy’ exhibit

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts has a new exhibit looking at New Mexico’s contributions to the U.S. Navy despite being landlocked. There are 95 U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marine ships named after people and geographic locations in the state.

The exhibit New Mexico’s Navy also features a USS New Mexico model battleship on load from the New Mexico History Museum. It’s on display until August 21. Museum admission is free and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday. For more information, visit loslunasnm.gov/104/Museum-of-Heritage-and-Arts.