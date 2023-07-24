LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 24-year-old man from Los Lunas was sentenced to more than two years in prison for a federal gun charge stemming from an incident in 2021, the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico announced Monday.

Diego Fernandez pled guilty in federal court on March 7, 2022, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. New Mexico State Police attempted a traffic stop on April 7, 2021, and Fernandez reportedly fled and drove into oncoming traffic.

NMSP canceled the pursuit for safety reasons when Fernandez entered a residential neighborhood. Officials monitored his location from a helicopter and were able to take him into custody when he parked his car and fled on foot, according to the plea agreement and other court records.

Officers found a loaded firearm in Fernandez’s possession at the time of his arrest. As a convicted felon, Fernandez could not legally possess a firearm or ammunition. Upon his release from prison, Fernandez will face 3 years of supervised release.

The FBI’s Albuquerque Violent Crime and Gang Task Force investigated this case with assistance from NMSP.