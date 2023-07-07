LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) –A Los Lunas man is sharing the story of the day a sinkhole opened up beneath his feet. He said he’s still dealing with the impact nearly two months later. “My first thought, I was scared. I feared for my life,” said Sergio Marquez.

Marquez said he’s left traumatized, after falling into a sinkhole back on May 13. He said he was riding his bicycle near the Los Lunas Main Street River Bridge with his son, Felix Marquez. That’s when the ground suddenly shook underneath them. Seconds after the shake, Felix says he looked behind him and his dad was gone.

“Out of nowhere, I look back and then I hear a big splash and he’s just in there…I don’t see him anymore and I see a big caving hole,” said Felix Marquez.

Sergio fell into the river below. He said it was terrifying since he’s not a good swimmer and always had a fear of water. The only thing keeping him from being swept away was a PVC pipe that he desperately held onto. “I was screaming at my son, I told him son I don’t want to die like this. Don’t let me die like this,” said Sergio Marquez.

Felix said he immediately called 911 and tried helping his father out of the sinkhole. “When I tried to pull him up a huge boulder smacked him in the face and he went underneath the water and I thought I lost him,” says Felix Marquez.

Felix said he nearly lost hope until three passers-by stopped to help. They helped pull Sergio to safety and gave him a blanket. Sergio was safe but suffered an ankle injury that he’s still recovering from almost two months later.

As a construction worker who is the main provider for his family, Sergio said the rising bills have been a challenge. However, the two men say despite the negatives, they’re thankful to the strangers who came to their aid.

“It makes me believe that there’s good people out there. Most of them didn’t stop and I was really I was really getting to the point where I was like wow no one is going to stop. And then out of nowhere, angels came in,” said Felix Marquez.

To help cover some of the medical costs, the family has set up a GoFundMe for Sergio.