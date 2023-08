NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man is now facing a murder charge after the death of a stabbing victim in Belen.

Andrew Gallegos is accused of getting into a fight with Les Fertic outside an apartment complex in Belen on July 27.

According to a criminal complaint, police said Fertic had wounds that looked like he had been stabbed. He was taken to the UNM Hospital and died on August 18.

Gallegos’ charge has been upgraded to murder.