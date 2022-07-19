NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police were called to investigate a fatal single vehicle crash July 17, around 7:45 p.m. The rollover crash happened on I-25 north of Socorro at mile post 160 near Lemitar, New Mexico.

Officials have identified the deceased man as 33-year-old Jesus A. Prospero-Vazquez. NMSP says he was driving north on I-25 in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when, for unknown reasons, he left the road and went into a dirt median and went back across both northbound lanes on I-25 and rolled the truck. He was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

NMSP says appears as if Prospero-Vazquez was not wearing seatbelt at the time of the crash. They say alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash.