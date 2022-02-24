LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man is facing charges after he is accused of deliberately taking his anger out on a cat so badly it had to be put down. The video may be hard to watch.

Los Lunas Police charged Larry Baca with animal cruelty for the incident earlier this month. Surveillance video shows Baca swearing at the stray cat, which his neighbor was feeding when he found it in the engine compartment of his truck.

Investigators say he started the truck and intentionally revved the engine before you can see the cat limping away. Animal control arrived and found the cat dragging its back legs. The neighbor says the cat was euthenized.