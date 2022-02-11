LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A disturbing video is making its rounds online of what a New Mexico woman says is a neighbor trying to torment or injure a cat that had climbed into the engine of his truck. A man was angered by one of the stray cats his neighbor takes care of after finding it had climbed into the underside of his truck engine.

The woman whose cameras captured this says she feeds and helps strays — including the cat in the truck. “I heard my neighbor yelling a lot of profanities and something about ‘he’s going to kill all the cats,” she said.

You can see in the video, the cat was injured and ran from the truck as the driver pulls away. Animal control and code enforcement officers arrive later but the cat is dragging its back legs to get away from the officers.

The woman claims her neighbor didn’t get in any trouble for what he did. “The code enforcement officer told me it was my problem because I feed cats.”

She says the cat was euthanized and can’t believe she was the one who got a lecture. “You’re only allowed to have two animals despite several of my neighbors having four, six, eight dogs, and I’m not allowed to feed cats.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to Los Lunas Animal Control to get their side of this story and see if the neighbor could be facing any charges but did not hear back from them.