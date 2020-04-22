Los Lunas kicks off sidewalk chalk challenge

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The village of Los Lunas wants you to show off your creativity with a new challenge.
The recreation division is hosting a sidewalk chalk challenge. All you have to do is take out your chalk, create a design and post a video or photo to the department’s Facebook page. Prizes will be awarded to the most creative works.
